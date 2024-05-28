Antimicrobial Coatings Market Trends, Market Research And Forecast Report To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market Report 2024 - By Share, Size, Report, Demand, Forecast To 2033

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report from Allied Market Research, the global antimicrobial coatings market witnessed a revenue of $3.7 billion in 2020 and is poised to achieve $11.0 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive analysis, encompassing top investment opportunities, winning strategies, market drivers, opportunities, size estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

The widespread application of antimicrobial coatings in various sectors, particularly in healthcare for catheters, surgical devices, medical instruments, and electronics, to mitigate infection risks, underscores the market's growth. The remarkable advantages of antimicrobial coatings, including enhanced durability, improved appearance, corrosion resistance, and microbial growth suppression, further contribute to market expansion. However, stringent regulations on toxic emissions may pose some hindrance. Nevertheless, continuous technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings present ample growth prospects.

In healthcare settings, antimicrobial coatings play a crucial role in mitigating healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) by reducing microbial presence on high-touch surfaces like switches and doorknobs. They are also extensively utilized on medical devices and electronics to minimize infection risks. Moreover, antimicrobial coatings find applications in medical textiles, gloves, masks, bandages, and even implants, further driving market demand.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global antimicrobial coatings market based on type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of type, the copper-based segment dominated the market in 2020, capturing two-fifths of the total market share. Conversely, the silver-based segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

In the end-use industry segmentation, the healthcare segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for over two-fifths of the market and expected to exhibit a rapid CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period. Other segments analyzed include Building & Construction, Food Service Packaging, Aviation, Marine, and Others.

Regionally, Europe dominated the market in 2020, securing nearly two-fifths of the total market share and projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report also profiles key players in the global antimicrobial coatings market, including Advanced Nanotech Lab (ANT Lab), Novapura AG, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sciessent LLC, Pylon Coatings, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, and Nippon Paint Holdings.

