Boston Celtics Clean Sweep Pacers 4-0 To Book Place In NBA Finals

(MENAFN- IANS) Indianapolis (US), May 28 (IANS) In a dramatic comeback for the second straight game here, Boston Celtics defeated Indiana Pacers 105-102, clinching the Eastern Conference Finals with a 4-0 sweep.

The win sets up a highly anticipated NBA Finals matchup. The Celtics await the winner of the Western Conference Finals, where the Dallas Mavericks hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pacers held late leads in all four games, but the Celtics proved resilient, erasing deficits each time. This time, Boston trailed for most of the fourth quarter before a clutch Jaylen Brown floater tied the game at 102-102.

Derrick White then delivered the dagger, drilling a 3-pointer with 43.9 seconds remaining to give the Celtics their first lead of the final period. The Pacers went scoreless and committed turnovers in the final minutes, sealing their fate.

Derrick White became only the third Celtic (Paul Pierce & Glen Davis) to have at least three blocks and four steals in a playoff game.

Brown, who averaged nearly 30 points per game in the series, finished with a team-high 29 points and was named Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Brief Score:

Boston Celtics: 105 ( Brown 29 pts; Tatum 26 pts, 13 reb)

Indiana Pacers 102 ( Nembhard 24 pts, 10 ast; Siakam 19 pts, 10 reb)