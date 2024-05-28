Revel In An Unrivalled Retreat This Eid Al Adha As Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort Showcases A Myriad Of Exciting Offers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This idyllic oasis, located in the captivating land of the Maldives, invites guests to savour an unforgettable sojourn as you indulge in the exceptional amenities, tantalising dining options, rejuvenating wellness activities, and so much more

Maldives (May 2024):

Embrace the occasion and embark on an unforgettable Eid Al Adha getaway at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, a private island paradise that boasts unobstructed ocean views, a stunning manta ray sanctuary, and the highest quality amenities. Amidst the serene backdrop of the Maldives' pristine beauty, immerse yourself in a plethora of exclusive experiences and bespoke events crafted to elevate your vacation to unparalleled heights. Whether you seek cherished family moments or a romantic rendezvous, this incredible resort awaits with a curated selection of activities to suit every preference.

The Eid Getaway 2024

Experience the pinnacle of luxury this Eid Al Adha with the exclusive Eid Getaway offer at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. As you immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of the Maldives, enhance your stay with an array of handpicked experiences designed for optimum relaxation and adventure. Indulge in a serene 60-minute spa treatment for two at the tranquil AVI Spa before elevating your leisure time with a unique hubbly bubbly experience by the pool under the starlit sky. For the thrill-seekers, enjoy an adventurous dolphin or fishing trip, inviting you to explore the vibrant marine life that surrounds this idyllic island.

Further enhancing your holiday, the Eid Getaway offer includes a 50% discount on seaplane transfers and enticing half-board arrangements. Savour daily breakfast at Caf Umi and choose from a selection of exquisite dinner venues each evening without any additional cost. Stay in a luxuriously appointed villa or residence, where sophistication meets comfort, complemented by breathtaking views and first-class service. Additionally, enjoy 20% off the best available rates and delight in a range of inclusive benefits such as daily afternoon tea, evening aperitifs, and a selection of complimentary non-motorised water sports activities, ensuring every moment of your stay is filled with memorable experiences.

When:

Valid between June 13th

and 23rd

(minimum stay of 3 nights)

Offer:

Eid getaway with an array of benefits

Inclusions:



50% discount on seaplane transfers

Daily breakfast at Cafe Umi and dinner at a selection of dining venues

Stay in a beautifully appointed luxury villa or residence

20% discount on the best available rate

60-minute couple treatment at AVI Spa

A Hubbly Bubbly Experience at Pool Bar or The Retreat

A dolphin or fishing excursion by boat for two

Club InterContinental benefits of daily afternoon tea from 3.00 pm – 5.00 pm, evening aperitif from 5.00 pm – 7.00 pm, and Poolside non-alcoholic beverages and refreshments available daily from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm

A range of complimentary non-motorised water sports activities including catamaran sailing, windsurfing, and stand-up paddling

Private lounge access at Seaplane terminal

Planet Trekkers kids club access

Island Curator and 24-hour e-Curator service

Byredo luxury bathroom amenities 30-minute resort photoshoot session

Additional Offer:

Book direct and stay 7 nights or more to receive USD 50 per day resort credit, redeemable in all restaurants and bars, the AVI Spa, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club

Terms and Conditions:







Non-refundable deposit is required at the time of booking

Offer valid on new bookings only and subject to availability

Children aged 12 and above will be considered as adults, and an additional supplement will be applied during the payment process for accommodation and transfers. 50% discounted transfers are already discounted and will be charged at the time of payment

Destination Dining

Arabian BBQ Beach Dinner

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of an Arabian BBQ Beach Dinner at The Lighthouse Beach, a romantic and bespoke dining experience that promises to be the highlight of your stay. Starting from just USD150 per person, indulge in a unique culinary adventure under the twinkling stars, with a private chef and waiter devoted to transforming your evening into an unforgettable tale of gastronomy and intimate moments. As you dine on exquisite Arabian flavours, the soft sand beneath your feet and the panoramic view of the ocean will create a mesmerising backdrop, perfect for celebrating your special bond and creating cherished memories with your loved one.

Where:

The Lighthouse Beach

When:

Available from June 16th

to 20th

Offer:

Private dining experience with private chef and waiter

Price:

USD150++ per person

Hubbly Bubbly Nights at the Beach

Unwind in style with the exceptional Hubbly Bubbly Nights at Caf Umi Beach, where the gentle murmur of the waves and the soft caress of the ocean breeze set the scene for a perfect evening. Let the resort's expert Hubbly Bubbly Master craft a personalised, flavorful experience tailored to your preferences, ensuring each puff is as delightful as the last. As you relax by the soft sands, surrounded by the unique ambience and stunning ocean vistas, savour a night of tranquillity and exotic flavours under the starlit sky, making every moment at Caf Umi Beach truly memorable.

Where:

Caf Umi Beach

When:

Available from June 16th

to 20th

Offer:

Personalised hubbly bubbly experience

Price:

Based on selection

Eid Holidays Gathering at the Bonfire

Join the resort's dedicated team for a mesmerising Eid Bonfire on June 16th, complimentary for all in-house guests and hosted by the island management team. Taking place on the soft sands of the resort's picturesque beach, the evening promises a lively atmosphere accentuated by the warm glow of a roaring bonfire. Enjoy the soulful melodies of a live singer accompanied by a band, creating an enchanting musical backdrop before a captivating belly dance performance adds a further touch of magic to this special gathering. Come together with other guests to celebrate, creating memories that will last a lifetime in this idyllic setting.

Where:

The Lighthouse Beach

When:

June 16th

Offer:

Bonfire with live singer and band plus a belly dance performance

Price:

Complimentary for in-house guests

Dubai Celebrity Chef Visit – Chef Kunwal Safdar

From June 15th

to 17th, the InterContinental Maldives will host an exclusive culinary event featuring Chef Kunwal Safdar, the celebrated Head Chef and Owner of Moreish by K, renowned for her commitment to experiential and sustainable dining. Dubbed the 'Flavour Queen' of Dubai, Chef Kunwal specialises in an innovative blend of modern Punjab-Persian fusion cuisine infused with a touch of London flair. During her residency, guests can explore a palette of unique flavours and culinary techniques that define her award-winning style. A passionate advocate for Zero-Waste cooking, Chef Kunwal not only promises an exceptional dining experience but also instills a message of sustainability and purpose in every dish she expertly crafts.

When:

June 15th

to 17th

What:

Dubai celebrity chef Kunwal Safdar in residency at InterContinental Maldives

*For more information and bookings, contact +960 658 0500, email

..., or send a WhatsApp message to +960 730 9300





Activities for the Little Ones

This Eid Al Adha, the younger guests at InterContinental Maldives are also invited to dive into a series of engaging and creative activities designed to delight and inspire. On June 16th, from 3pm to 4pm, the Planet Trekkers Kids Club will host 'Sheep's Craft,' a playful and artistic session where children can indulge in crafting delightful sheep figures. The fun continues on June 17th, also from 3pm to 4pm, with Face Painting, allowing kids to transform into their favourite characters or dreamy designs.

The highlight of the exciting children's events is the Kite Festival, taking place on June 20th

from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at The Lighthouse Beach. Your little ones can experience the sheer thrill of flying a kite against the backdrop of a majestic Maldivian sunset. Each participant will receive a beautiful kite, merging immense fun with the skill of kite flying during this vibrant festival. All activities are complimentary for in-house guests.

When:

Between June 16th

and 20th

What:

Sheep's Craft on June 16th, Face Painting on June 17th, Kite Festival on June 20th

Price:

Complimentary for in-house guests

Wellness and Healing

Body Scan Meditation with Sinimol

Embark on a journey of self-awareness and inner peace with Avi Spa's Body Scan Meditation, guided by the experienced Sinimol. This 60-minute session, starting from USD200 per person, is meticulously designed to harmonise the body and mind by bringing focused attention to any sensations, tensions, or discomforts that may be present. Through this meditative practice, you will be encouraged to delve deep into your physical being to explore and understand the subtle messages your body communicates. Ideal for those seeking to achieve a greater sense of balance and tranquillity, this treatment is an enlightening pathway to better understand and care for your holistic well-being.

Where:

Avi Spa

When:

June 16th

Offer:

60-minute body scan meditation treatment

Price:

USD200++ per person

Warm Herbal Poultice Treatment

Discover the therapeutic benefits of Avi Spa's Warm Herbal Poultice Treatment, a traditional therapy that combines the healing properties of organic herbs with soothing heat. This treatment involves a warm herbal compress that is densely packed with natural, aromatic herbs. Once heated, the poultice is expertly applied to the body, focusing particularly on the back and shoulder areas, using a variety of techniques to maximise relief and relaxation. The warmth of the compress not only eases muscle tension but also enables the skin to absorb the healing herbs, which are known to reduce aches and pains, enhance lymphatic drainage, and nourish the skin.

Where:

Avi Spa

When:

Available from June 17th

to 19th

Offer:

60-minute warm herbal poultice treatment

Price:

USD200++ per person

Healing Touch and Holistic Balance with Sinimol

Experience the rejuvenating effects of the Healing Touch and Holistic Balance treatment with Sinimol, a therapy designed to restore your body's natural equilibrium and enhance well-being. This treatment focuses on improving lymphatic circulation and promoting detoxification, effectively aiding in the reduction of swelling and bloating. It also increases joint flexibility and enhances oxygenation, which revitalises your body's core systems, improving the functioning of both the capillary and lymphatic systems to ensure a thorough purification and renewal process, leaving you feeling refreshed and energised.

Where:

Avi Spa

When:

June 18th

Offer:

60-minute healing touch and holistic balance treatment

Price:

USD225++ per person







