Ukraine, Philippines Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties


5/28/2024 1:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in a phone call on Monday.

Kuleba announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"During our call, Enrique Manalo and I discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine and the Philippines' promising bilateral relations. We also talked about our cooperation in international organizations," Kuleba wrote.

He added that Ukraine is interested in further deepening its ties with ASEAN and aspires to become the Association's Sectoral Dialogue Partner.

Illustration photo: Dmytro Kuleba/Facebook

UkrinForm

