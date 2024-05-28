Ukraine, Philippines Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in a phone call on Monday.
Kuleba announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"During our call, Enrique Manalo and I discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine and the Philippines' promising bilateral relations. We also talked about our cooperation in international organizations," Kuleba wrote. Read also:
He added that Ukraine is interested in further deepening its ties with ASEAN and aspires to become the Association's Sectoral Dialogue Partner.
Illustration photo: Dmytro Kuleba/Facebook
