Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region With Drones, Aircraft And Artillery Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 303 strikes on eight settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, May 27.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy launched an airstrike on Novoandriivka. Some 117 UAVs of different modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Verkhnia Tersa. Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka were hit with six MLRS attacks. As many as 179 artillery strikes were launched on Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Nesterianka," the post said.

There were six reports of damage to housing. Civilians were not killed or injured in the attacks.