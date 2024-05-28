Ukrainian Air Defenders Destroy Three Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Ukraine with three Shahed-131/136 strike drones launched from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk area on the night of May 27 to 28.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's air defense units shot down the enemy drones in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier that Ukraine would continue to create "passive" protection for critical infrastructure.