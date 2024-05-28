(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Gain the skills to capture consumer attention and develop a winning digital marketing plan. Led by industry expert Jason McDonald. Enroll now!

- Jason McDonaldSAN FRANCISO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jason McDonald Consulting, a leading consultant and expert witness on SEO , Social Media , and Google Ads at , is proud to announce a summer course on digital marketing, taught via Stanford Continuing Studies. The 10-week course is a“deep dive” into the world of organic and paid marketing online.According to Jason McDonald, Director of JM Internet Group,“Summer is an ideal time to brush up on both the basics and latest trends in social media, Google ads, and search engine optimization. The course is available online, and includes both video and live sessions.” A social media expert teaching a course on SEO, social media, and Google ads to thrilled students. Generated by AI, Microsoft CopilotMore information on the new course can be found at . Here is the background. With a focus on equipping students with a comprehensive understanding of today's digital landscape, the course aims to provide essential methodologies for capturing consumers' attention at critical decision-making points. Throughout the program, participants will delve into key topics such as social media, SEO, content marketing, online advertising, and artificial intelligence.Students will explore the intricacies of major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn, gaining insights into audience behavior and content strategy to enhance follower engagement. Additionally, they will decode the science of search engine optimization (SEO), uncovering the nuances of on-page, off-page, and technical SEO, and their interplay with content marketing strategies. The course will also emphasize the importance of storytelling in the digital age, guiding students in creating compelling, value-driven content through various mediums such as blogs, ebooks, podcasts, and webinars. Furthermore, participants will navigate the world of online advertising, mastering performance, pay-per-click, display advertising, and social media ads, while understanding ad targeting, budgeting, and metrics to ensure optimal ROI and brand visibility. Lastly, students will explore practical tactics for leveraging the latest AI tools tailored for digital marketers, preparing them to stay ahead in a constantly evolving industry. Through a blend of theoretical insights and hands-on applications, students will culminate their learning journey by developing an original digital marketing plan, thereby advancing their professional expertise and enhancing their marketability in today's dynamic workforce.ONLINE MARKETING EXPERT WITNESS SERVICESBeyond teaching for Stanford Continuing Studies, Jason McDonald offers expert witness services in SEO ( ), social media (/ ), and Google Ads ( ), drawing upon decades of real-world experience in digital marketing. Unlike traditional educators, Jason McDonald not only teaches digital marketing but also actively implements strategies for real clients, providing him with invaluable, evidence-based expertise. With a deep understanding of the intricacies of SEO, social media platforms, and Google Ads, Jason can effectively navigate the complexities of digital marketing disputes in the courtroom. His practical insights and hands-on experience enable him to provide credible, fact-based testimony, assisting legal teams in resolving disputes related to SEO, social media, and Google Ads with clarity and authority.ABOUT JASON MCDONALD CONSULTINGHelmed by Dr. Jason McDonald ( ), a stalwart in digital marketing, the consultancy provides top-tier services in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google Ads. With an emphasis on coaching clients rather than just offering solutions, Jason McDonald Consulting stands apart in its client-centric approach. The consultancy also offers a wide array of resources, including books and training modules, furthering its mission to educate and empower businesses.

