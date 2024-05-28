Canada Takes In Almost 287,000 Ukrainian Refugees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 286,000 Ukrainian asylum seekers have arrived in Canada since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022

That's according to the Canada Border Services Agency , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As many as 286,752 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) program. This program gives Ukrainians fleeing the war the right to an urgent three-year work and residence permit in Canada, as well as financial assistance and free temporary settlement. The acceptance of new applications under this program was closed last summer, and all those willing to use it had until the end of March 2024 to come to Canada.

In total, the Canadian government received almost 1.2 million visa applications under this program and approved more than 960,000 of them.