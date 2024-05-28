Amlogic Extends HD STB Broadcasting Chipset Offering: S805C1 Certified By Irdeto For Cardless Pay-TV Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOOFDDORP, NETHERLANDS, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amlogic, a leading multimedia system-on-chip (SoC) fabless semiconductor company, today announced it has further extended its strategic partnership with Irdeto, a world leader in digital platform security, by achieving certification to use Irdeto's powerful security solutions on its latest generation of HD broadcast chipsets, the S805C1. By joining forces, Amlogic and Irdeto will provide pay-TV operators and content owners with flexible and scalable security solutions to stay ahead of the evolving security needs.



The security of premium digital content is a key factor for any pay-TV business. Irdeto offers a suite of media protection solutions to secure content distributed over broadcast, IPTV and OTT networks. The continued collaboration between Amlogic and Irdeto covers all aspects of the industry including the integration of Irdeto's solutions of cardless Conditional Access (CA) for consumer set-top boxes and high-performance Operator hybrid STB solutions enabled by a range of Amlogic devices. The partnership delivers robust security that the pay-TV industry relies upon to protect digital assets and a wide range of business models.



Amlogic's S805C1 chipset stands out in this Zapper market segment due to, amongst other things unparalleled CPU performance and graphics acceleration capabilities. Featuring a dual-core Cortex-A35 CPU, delivering up to 6K DMIPS, while its graphics accelerator boasts a remarkable processing speed of up to 500 million pixels per second. Security is guaranteed via a hardware root of trust. The latest HEVC support allows efficient bandwidth management thus enabling cost savings for the Operator. Amlogic and Irdeto will continue the history of collaboration striving to bring always the latest, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable solutions to market.



“The combination of our proven experience in digital content protection with Amlogic's certified security platforms addresses the full array of evolving security challenges that digital media industries face,” said Andrew Bunten, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto.“With more than 50 years of experience serving top-tier customers around the world, Irdeto provides flexible and scalable solutions to enable consumers to securely access premium content from any device, including client devices such as a set-top box. The partnership with Amlogic delivers uncompromising security to satisfy pay-TV operators and content holders.”



“Amlogic makes every effort to ensure our chipsets integrate the latest and forward-looking security measures by working with leading technology providers that are as dedicated, as is Amlogic, to meeting the pay-TV industry's evolving requirements,” said James Xie, Senior Vice President, Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic.“Hundreds of pay-TV operators around the world have adopted Amlogic solutions as we strive to address the needs of the pay-TV industry with combined hardware and software advancements. The collaboration with Irdeto complements Amlogic's pay-TV product portfolio to expand our footprints in the worldwide pay-TV business, creating synergy that helps both companies tap into additional growth opportunities.”



Visitors are welcome to see demonstrations of Amlogic platforms at booth 6K1-1 during broadcast Asia 2024, taking place on May 29 - 31 in Singapore.



About Amlogic

Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoC's). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, advanced CPU and GPU's, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world class.



Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and therefore implements state of the art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Amlogic is founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide.



For more information, please visit



About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, empowering businesses to innovate for a secure, connected future. Building on over 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto's services and solutions protect revenue, enable growth and fight cybercrime in video entertainment, video games, and connected industries including transport, and infrastructure. With teams around the world, Irdeto's greatest asset is its people, and diversity is celebrated through an inclusive workplace, where everyone has an equal opportunity to drive innovation and support Irdeto's success. Irdeto is the preferred security partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.

For more information, please visit



For more information, contact:



Amlogic Marketing Team

...

Marcom

Amlogic

email us here