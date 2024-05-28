Learn And Play® Montessori School Unveils Bay Area Summer Program For Kids Focused On Montessori Plus STEM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leader in Bay Area Preschool Programs

Learn And Play® Montessori School is announcing a dynamic Summer Program blending Montessori principles with STEM education, aimed at engaging.

- Kiran GrewalFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Learn And Play® Montessori School , a top-rated provider of early childhood education in the San Francisco Bay Area at , is proud to announce its 2024 Summer Program, a unique opportunity for children to delve into the captivating realm of human anatomy while enjoying the summer break. This innovative program, running from July to August at campuses in Fremont, Danville, Dublin, and Sunnyvale as well as other Bay Area locations, combines the renowned Montessori approach with the dynamic principles of STEM education.According to Kiran Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn and Play Montessori , "We're thrilled to introduce our Summer Program, where children can embark on a journey of discovery while having fun. By integrating Montessori and STEM, we're fostering a love for learning and equipping children with essential skills for the future. Parents looking for best-in-class summer programs for kids in the Bay Area need look no further."Interested parents can learn more at blog/unlocking/ . New locations include Sunnyvale (sunnyvale/ ) and Milpitas (milpitas/ ), as well as campuses in Fremont, Danville, Dublin, and other key Bay Area cities. This summer, as part of a curriculum unit, children will be able to explore human anatomy through a series of experiments and projects. Students will delve into the structure and function of the human body in a fun and engaging way. Additionally, the summer program includes STEM activities that help children apply their knowledge to real-world challenges, enhancing their overall learning experience.Parents can expect their children to engage in hands-on learning experiences, participate in experiments and projects, integrate STEM activities, and enjoy outdoor exploration as part of the Summer Program. Spaces are filling up fast, so interested parents are encouraged to enroll their children today to secure their spot and provide them with a summer filled with discovery and exploration.As summer approaches, it's essential to recognize the importance of continued learning during the break to prevent what's commonly referred to as the "summer slide." Research shows that children can lose up to two months of academic skills over the summer months, particularly in mathematics and reading. By integrating Montessori and STEM education tactics the Summer Program provides children with the opportunity to explore new concepts, develop problem-solving skills, and maintain academic momentum throughout the summer break.ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOLLearn And Play® Montessori School ( is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEMTM preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEMTM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Lee McDonald

JM Internet Group

+1 415-655-1071

email us here