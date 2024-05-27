Upcoming Elections Represent Positive Step Towards Political Modernisation In Kingdom - IEC President Says

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the Arab Electoral Management Bodies (ArabEMBs) Musa Maaytah participated on Monday in a conference titled“The Role of Electoral Stakeholders in Creating Conditions for Democratic Elections in the Arab States”.

The two-day conference, organised by the IEC in cooperation with the ArabEMBs, and backed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), explores various aspects of the electoral process in Jordan and the broader Arab world.

Maaytah said that the upcoming elections present a positive step towards political modernisation in the Kingdom. He also underscored the importance of bolstering democratic practices across the Arab region, highlighting that the equitable administration of the electoral process has evolved into a distinct field of study and analysis.

“Democracy cannot be imported from elsewhere nor can it be exported - it is a historical process that varies in its application from one society to another,” Maaytah added.

Sweden's Ambassador to Jordan Alexandra Rydmark emphasised that democracies foster robust economies and contribute to the construction of more peaceful societies, adding that elections and democratic processes offer citizens the opportunity to wield their political influence.

Cluster Coordinator of Good Governance and Communities at GIZ Jordan Jasmin Sadoun highlighted the pivotal role that governments and election committees play in guaranteeing neutrality, transparency, and justice.

UNDP Regional Hub Manager for Arab States Susanne Dam Hansen said that“Elections should be underpinned by good governance”, and asserted that credible elections necessitate the existence of a public sphere that is open and inclusive of all individuals.

The first day of the conference comprised four sessions, primarily focusing on the assessment of the state of electoral democracy in the Arab states, an overview of elections and the role of EMBs in the Arab states, the management of uncertainties about unpredictable election timelines, and the enhancement of conditions for credible elections through education, awareness, and partnerships.



