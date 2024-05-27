Shmyhal Meets With Media Representatives Of Latin American And Caribbean Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has met with media representatives of Latin American and Caribbean countries and discussed in detail with them all points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

He said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The parties discussed areas where countries in Latin America and the Caribbean can be useful.

They also raised the topic of sanctions, seizure of Russian assets, and support for initiatives that are important to Ukraine at the UN level.

Shmyhal emphasized that now it is crucial to jointly counter Russian disinformation and tell the truth about the war unleashed by Russia against the Ukrainian people.

Shmyhal thanked the states that have already joined the implementation of certain points of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and called on others to actively participate in their implementation.

"After all, the Ukrainian Peace Formula is primarily about the global security system," he said.

He also recalled that Ukraine calls on the leaders of all countries to join the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 this year.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude for solidarity in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression and for support on the international stage.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/ Facebook