(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Propel Global Posts 166.1% Increase In Revenue For Q3 FY2024 Group's Healthy Cash Flow is Well-Positioned to Undertake Internal Funding for Future Projects



KUALA LUMPUR, May 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - PROPEL GLOBAL BERHAD ("Propel Global" or the "Group”), a provider of oil and gas (“O&G”) services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (“Q3 FY2024”). The Group recorded an impressive revenue of RM65.8 million, marking a significant increase of 166.1% from RM24.7 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (“Q3 FY2023”).

The Group reported a loss before tax ("LBT") of RM2.1 million for Q3 FY2024 compared to a profit before tax ("PBT") of RM0.9 million in Q3 FY2023. This decline is primarily attributed to higher corporate administrative expenses such as professional charges and staff costs. The expenses in Q3 FY2024 included the charge for the share-based payment/share grant, and the incentive bonus payment. These expenses are essential for retaining and investing in human capital as the Group is mostly service-driven, hence, people are the key assets.

In the O&G segment, revenue reached RM30.1 million and PBT stood at RM3.3 million, reflecting an increase from RM12.1 million and RM2.7 million respectively in Q3 FY2023. This growth is driven by ongoing projects such as the Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Commissioning (“EPCC”) projects and the Marine Heating Ventilation and Air-conditioning (“HVAC”) projects.

The Technical Services segment also reported strong performance with revenue of RM33.5 million and PBT of RM0.6 million in Q3 FY2024, compared to RM12.6 million and RM1.1 million respectively in Q3 FY2023. The increase in revenue is mainly contributed by a construction project of an electronics factory in Chuping, Perlis, although the profit margin from existing projects was lower than the short-term projects in the previous year.

The newly introduced Information and Communications Technology (“ICT”) segment contributed RM2.2 million in revenue and RM0.8 million in PBT, showcasing the Group's strategic diversification and adaptability.

Additionally, Propel Global maintained a healthy cash position with cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period at RM20.3 million for the nine months ended 31 March 2024, well positioning the Group to undertake internal funding for future projects.

Ms. Angeline Lee, Executive Director / Group Chief Executive Officer of Propel Global commented,“Our Q3 FY2024 results reflect our commitment to strategic growth and adaptability in a dynamic market environment. The significant increase in revenue and our healthy cash flow position demonstrate our ability to capitalise on new opportunities and execute our projects effectively. As a new management team, we are focused on leveraging our strengths and pursuing sustainable growth initiatives to enhance value for our stakeholders."

She added,“A healthy cash position ensures that we can meet our financial obligations on a timely basis, seize opportunities, and invest in people and technologies. With our healthy cash flow, we are capable of continuing to drive further growth for Propel Global."

Moving forward, Propel Global will focus on completing existing projects while consistently bidding for new ones to drive sustained growth. The new management team is committed to strategic realignment and operational efficiency, setting a clear distinction from previous management approaches.