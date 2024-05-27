Kevin O'leary Unveils Shreem: A Free Video App For Real Estate Listings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevin O'Leary unveiled Shreem, a vibrant app that replaces traditional property listings with dynamic short videos that users can post for free.

- Kevin O'LearyCOVENT GARDEN, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin O'Leary has introduced Shreem Real Estate, the latest feature of the innovative pitch video platform Shreem, which now allows users to showcase global real estate opportunities. This new feature is initially launching in the UK and aims to revolutionize the way real estate is presented to investors. Shreem Real Estate provides a vibrant video platform that replaces traditional property listings with engaging video presentations."So if you are an entrepreneur pitching a (real estate) deal, and listen, you know I love entrepreneurs and want to support them in every way I can, download Shreem and check it out," said Kevin O'Leary, celebrated for his insights on Shark Tank.Following the successful introduction of Shreem's tech-focused platform last week, Shreem Real Estate offers a seamless switch from tech to real estate with just one click within the same app. Users can now participate in weekly competitions across multiple channels, including residential, commercial, multifamily, land, and vacation real estate, gaining exposure to thousands of investors. The top 5 video winners, voted on by the community, receive £50 Amazon digital gift cards and are featured on Shreem's Instagram channel @shreem , which boasts over 36K followers. The overall winner is highlighted in a global press release along with their video.Shreem Real Estate features infinite scrolling through videos, similar to social media, and allows users to filter their content feed by channels such as residential or commercial. Users can search by map or keyword, chat directly with prospective buyers, and even Facetime with them. Each video post can include a URL directing viewers to the user's website, a feature unique to Shreem, eliminating the need for expensive, middleman real estate portals.Shreem is designed to support 17 languages, ensuring global accessibility. Support from industry leaders like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI continues to bolster Shreem's mission of redefining discovery in the largest asset class in the world, real estate.For more information, visit Shreem . Download the Shreem app today.

