On This Day: Events In History On May 28, Volkswagen Founded In 1937 To Dionne Quintuplets Were Born In 1934

On this Day: May 28th is a significant day in history, witnessing many events that have left indelible marks on various aspects of human endeavour Nehru cremated, 1964Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was cremated on May 28, 1964. After his death on May 27, 1964, Nehru's funeral took place in New Delhi, where a large number of mourners gathered to pay their respects. His cremation was conducted with full state honours at the Shantivan (Forest of Peace) on the banks of the Yamuna River Dionne quintuplets were born, 1934On May 28, 1934, Elzire Dionne gave birth to the Dionne quintuplets named - Annette, Cecile, Emilie, Marie, and Yvonne in Ontario, Canada. As per Britannica report, the quintuplets had rose to fame at a young age, making three feature films for Twentieth Century-Fox, endorsing various products, from cod-liver oil, typewriters to automobiles while also drawing large crowds of tourists to northern Ontario of Palestine Liberation Organisation, 1964In 1964, the charter of the Palestine Liberation Organization was issued at the start of a meeting of the Palestine National Congress in Jerusalem, as reported by Associated Press American troops fought their first major battle during World War I, in 1918In 1918, American forces engaged in their first significant battle of World War I, launching an offensive against the German-occupied French village of Cantigny and successfully capturing it Hills Supper Club fire, 1977On May 28, 1977, a fire broke out at the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky in Ohio. About 165 people lost their lives while 200 were injured. The packed nightclub, which was hosting many events that evening, caught fire. Due to overcrowding, inadequate exits, and other safety violations, the fire quickly became one of the deadliest in US history. Building rules and fire safety laws underwent major modifications as a result of the accident to guard against future tragedies Comic actor Phil Hartman was shot dead, 1998Phil Hartman, the renowned comedian and actor, was tragically shot and killed on May 28, 1998, by his wife, Brynn Hartman, in their Los Angeles home. Following the shooting, Brynn took her own life. Hartman was best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live," 'NewsRadio'.Volkswagen founded, 1937On May 28, 1937, the German government, led by Adolf Hitler and the National Socialist (Nazi) Party, established a state-owned automobile company initially named Gesellschaft zur Vorbereitung des Deutschen Volkswagens mbH. Later that same year, it was renamed Volkswagenwerk, meaning "The People's Car Company."(With inputs from Associated Press)



