Noida News: IRS Officer Arrested After Body Of 'Live-In Partner' Found Hanging At His Sector 100 Flat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Noida Police on Monday arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Saurabh Meena, in connection with the alleged suicide of a woman at his flat in Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 incident was reported at Lotus Boulevard Society's Tower-8 on Saturday evening, where 37-year-old Shilpa Gautam's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the flat READ: Karnataka: Horrific stabbing in Hubbali after woman rejects advancesMeena, a 2016-batch IRS officer currently posted in Delhi, had told the police that Shilpa had locked herself in a room and hung herself from a ceiling fan, according to a report by the Times of India had also claimed that the room's door was opened by a security guard, who he had called after Shilpa was not responding for a long time.

Shilpa was a human resource staff at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). She had divorced her husband five years ago, she was living with Saurabh Meena in the same flat READ:

Rajasthan news: Man in dock for intoxicating wife, getting her raped by kinShilpa's father OP Gautam, in a police complaint, claimed that Saurabh Meena and her daughter had met three years ago on a dating app had alleged that Saurabh had killed Shilpa and later hanged her body to make it look like a suicide, according to the Times of India

report deceased's family also claimed that Saurabh had promised to marry Shilpa but didn't honour his commitment, which led to frequent heated arguments between the two to the police, a case has been registered with the IPC sections against Saurabh Meena and he has been sent to judicial custody to a report by NDTV,“Saurabh Meena countered that although he met Shilpa through a dating app, it was three months ago and not three years ago as Shilpa's family have claimed.”

The police are probing the case further and awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death police are also analysing the data of both people's mobile phones and CCTV footage from society.



MENAFN27052024007365015876ID1108263447