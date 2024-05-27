Bomb Alert At Mumbai's Taj Hotel And Airport, Police Say Nothing Suspicious Found, Probe On

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Mumbai Police informed in Mondya that a control room received a call that bombs were placed at the Taj Hotel and airport in the city. They said a search was conducted at the locations but“nothing suspicious was found”.

The Mumbai Police said the call originated from Uttar Pradesh. The search for the caller is underway, police were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

