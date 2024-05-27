Gujarat Gaming Zone Fire: Rajkot Civic Chief, Police Commissioner And Two Other IPS Officers Transferred

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid outcry over a massive fire at a gaming zone in Rajkot in which 27 people died, the Gujarat government on Monday transferred the civic chief, police commissioner and two other IPS officers government has replaced Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava with 1999 batch IPS officer Brijesh Kumar Jha served as a special commissioner of police, sector 2, Ahmedabad city government also transferred Vidhi Choudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration, Traffic and Crime) to Rajkot City, and Sudhirkumar J Desai, DCP-Zone 2, Rajkot has been replaced by 2010-batch Mahendra Bagria, Bhargava, Chaudhary and Desai have been kept waiting for a posting, Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Anand Babulal Patel has also been replaced with DP Desai children were among those who died in a fire at TRP gaming zone in Rajkot on Saturday far, three people have been arrested in the case Sunday, the police arrested one of the partners, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and the entertainment facility's manager, Nitin Jain. Rahul Rathod was arrested on Monday have registered an FIR against six partners of the TRP game zone on charges of culpable homicide not amounting per the FIR, the accused persons erected a 50-metre wide and 60-metre long structure with the height of a two to three-storey building using metal sheet fabrication to create a game zone.

