Carestream Introduces Image Suite MR 10 Software To Enhance Imaging Experience For CR And DR Imaging Systems

Carestream launches its Image Suite MR 10 Software to help deliver a boost to productivity and efficiency while enabling a more user-friendly imaging experience for radiographers.

Carestream's Image Suite Software helps optimize imaging performance for both Computed Radiography (CR) and Digital Radiography (DR) imaging systems, with a user-friendly interface, specialized measurement tools, and an optional Mini-PACS module.

“Our Image Suite Software is purpose-built to deliver the benefits radiographers need to focus on what matters most-their patients,” said Praveen Rajgopal, Global Product Marketing Manager.“Image Suite MR 10 helps push the envelope further for even more focus on patient care.”

New features to help deliver improved productivity and efficiency include:



Focus HD Detector Support1-These support features help boost efficiency and optimize the value of DR Retrofit Imaging Systems.

DR TQT-This feature allows radiographers to perform Total Quality Testing to help ensure comprehensive quality control and peak performance for DR Detectors.

Classic CR Mammography Enhancements-New advancements to CR Mammography help enable more control and flexibility and improve image quality for more diagnostic confidence. Optional DR LLI Auto-Stitching2-This feature automatically stitches images when applicable, helping save time and effort.

“These new features help take our Image Suite Software to the next level to deliver a radically improved imaging experience,” said Mr. Rajgopal.“With these advancements, we're helping make the imaging process not only easier and less stressful for radiographers but more impactful for their patients as well.”

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit .

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

1 Focus HD Detectors not available in all regions

2 Optional Long-Length Imaging Auto-Stitching not available in all regions

