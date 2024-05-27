GIGABYTE Showcases A Whole Lot Of Computing Power At COMPUTEX, Taking The AI-Driven New Evolution Head-On

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- GIGABYTE Technology, a leading IT innovator, is at the forefront of advancing global industries through cloud and AI computing systems, enhancing user experiences through hardware innovation. At COMPUTEX 2024, GIGABYTE unveils groundbreaking products poised to define the AI era.

Building on last year's success, GIGABYTE looks to solidify its AI leadership with the theme“ACCEVOLUTION,” reflecting the increasing demand for computing and GIGABYTE's ability to“accelerate the next evolution.” With its largest-ever presence at COMPUTEX, GIGABYTE's booth stands as the largest single-brand exhibit. Showcasing a wide range of products, solutions, and applications aligned with the AI trend, GIGABYTE covers key tech trends including AI computing , advanced connectivity, future mobility, immersive reality, sustainability, and innovation.

GIGABYTE's remarkable advancements in AI server development in recent years have garnered widespread attention, as GIGABYTE introduced the G593-SD0 , the world's first and only NVIDIA-certified 5U AI server to efficiently support the HGXTM H100 8 x SXM5. GIGABYTE further expands its super AI server lineup with ARM-based AI servers featuring the next-generation Grace HopperTM superchip, and AI servers supporting AMD's next-gen superchips MI300X GPU and MI300A APU. This year, on top of the upgraded H200 GPU, with NVIDIA unveiling the Blackwell architecture, GIGABYTE will showcase ahead of schedule at its booth the latest high-density servers compatible with GPUs such as B100 and B200. The highly-anticipated GB200 will also be demonstrated in a liquid-cooled cabinet as GB200 NVL72, acting as one massive GPU that can achieve 30 times the inference performance of the same amount of H100 GPUs. This allows visitors not only to witness these innovations firsthand but also to engage in discussions with professionals about the future of AI development and computing deployment.

As AI becomes ubiquitous, computing demand rises sharply in large data centers and AI startups. At this year's COMPUTEX, GIGABYTE presents GIGA POD , a scalable rack integration solution, designed to meet data center-level deployments. Beyond showing GIGA POD's comprehensive hardware and software integration and AI training optimization environments, on-site demonstrations will highlight its performance leadership and deployment flexibility.

GIGABYTE's AI development encompasses GPU parallel computing, data storage, and network transmission in data centers. GIGABYTE's R&D prowess is evident in industry-leading thermal and mechanical design, while modular design enables product diversity, speeding up time-to-market. At the booth, find servers for cloud to edge computing, high-performance to high-density storage, and computing options for SMBs and micro-enterprises, including DIY server motherboards tailored to AI development at various scales.

GIGABYTE's green computing complements AI advancements perfectly. Innovations like Direct Liquid Cooling and Immersion Cooling redefine performance and efficiency, offering comprehensive setups for servers and cabinets. This enables servers with the latest chips from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA to surpass traditional cooling limits, enhancing heat dissipation and computational density while ensuring stability. GIGABYTE's sustainability commitment is evident in immersion cooling solutions, supporting technological advancements with optimal power usage.

GIGABYTE presents both robust AI model training capabilities and practical AI applications through industrial-grade embedded computers. Demonstrations span smart factories with AI-enabled machine vision and high-stability embedded computers for remote control, as well as retail bars utilizing panel PCs combined with AI recognition and big data analysis. Advancements in AI and next-generation CPU/GPU also bolster smart automotive applications, enhancing ADAS and in-vehicle Telematics devices.

In the consumer PC market, GIGABYTE leads with AI-enhanced products like motherboards, graphics cards, and AI gaming laptops. These feature stable AI computing power and innovative capabilities such as the AI Nexus in the AORUS 16X gaming laptop, offering applications like AI Power Gear and AI Boost. At our booth's AI experience area, visitors can explore the latest AI applications and real-time interactions, including NVIDIA ACE and ChatRTX, delving immersively into cutting-edge AI technologies.

GIGABYTE is bringing an impressive products portfolio to COMPUTEX, demonstrating its capacity to accelerate the next evolution of technology in this changing AI landscape, and its abundance of computing solutions driven by the connectivity and velocity of data and AI can elevate businesses and empower individuals to thrive in the extra-fast growing and development time.

