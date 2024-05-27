Fine Hygienic Holding Celebrates Ecovadis Silver Rating Awarded To Al Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing LLC - Aetoswi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), a global hygiene industry leader, is proud to announce its Al Nakheel paper manufacturing plant has been awarded the EcoVadis Silver Rating. The prestigious recognition underlines FFH's position among the top 20 per cent of companies globally in terms of sustainability practices and showcases its leading role in environmental and corporate social responsibility.

This EcoVadis Silver Rating for Al Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing LLC, a key part of FHH, highlights the company's commitment to setting new standards in sustainable manufacturing practices in the hygiene industry both regionally and globally. FHH embarked on an extensive sustainability performance evaluation in recent times, encompassing a wide range of critical themes, including environmental responsibility, labour and human rights, ethical business practices, and sustainable procurement strategies.

James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, said:“We are immensely proud of Al Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing LLC for achieving the EcoVadis Silver Rating. This achievement is testament to our commitment to sustainability and our pursuit of excellence in all aspects of our operations. It reaffirms our dedication to being a leading sustainable enterprise.”

EcoVadis provides the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains. Using innovative technology and sustainability expertise, it strives to engage companies and helps them adopt sustainable practices. Its silver rating acknowledges FHH's leadership in implementing environmentally friendly and socially responsible business practices. It also reinforces Fine Solutions, the away-from-home division of FHH, as the hygiene provider of choice for organisations that prioritise sustainability.

FHH's journey towards sustainability is a core aspect of its business philosophy, which aims to set new hygiene industry benchmarks. The EcoVadis recognition is a result of the collective effort of the dedicated team at FHH and the unwavering support of its customers and partners, Lafferty added.

Fine Hygienic Holding and its subsidiaries, including Al Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing LLC, remain committed to advancing sustainability initiatives and striving to make a positive impact on the environment and society.

