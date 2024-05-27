Higround And Minecraft Join Forces To Showcase Gaming As An Art Form

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Higround, a leading provider of premium gaming peripherals collaborates with Minecraft, the beloved sandbox game, to unveil an exclusive collection celebrating gaming as an art form. The collaboration brings to life the art and creativity of Minecraft players, inviting gamers to explore and express themselves through a range of meticulously crafted peripherals.

The Higround x Minecraft collaboration is a testament to the use of gaming as a creative medium and art form. The collection features a lineup of Basecamp 65, Summit 65, and Performance 65 keyboards, alongside matching mousepads and other accessories. Each product showcases iconic artwork from the blocky worlds of Minecraft, capturing the essence of its diverse landscapes, characters, and creatures.

From lush forests to deep mines, this collection invites gamers to bring to life the artistry they create within their individual worlds.

“Most of society views video games as a juvenile pastime. Yet, we believe video games, especially ones like Minecraft, are an art form,” says Creative Director and co-Founder of Higround, Rustin Sotoodeh.“Minecraft's gameplay spawned a generation of creatives who, for the first time, were able to architect houses or design clothes at an early age. Our collaboration with Minecraft shows the world that side of games-the creative side.”

The Higround x Minecraft collection will be available for purchase on May 29 at 12 PM PT , providing gamers with the opportunity to bring the iconic artwork of Minecraft into their gaming spaces. For more information and updates on the release, visit Higround.

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to embody elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that fuse fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a distinctive array of items known to sell out rapidly. The brand has garnered acclaim for collaborations with renowned brands such as Naruto, SEGA, and Brain Dead. In 2021, the brand was acquired by esports powerhouse 100 Thieves.

ABOUT MINECRAFT

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time with millions of players in every country and territory around the world including Antarctica and the Vatican City. At its core, Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players through ongoing game updates, games like Minecraft Education, Minecraft Legends, and Minecraft Dungeons, a diverse line of consumer products, a growing library of in-game Marketplace content, books and an upcoming major motion picture.

