TVS Motor Introduces TVS HLX 125 With 5-Gears In Tanzania

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global automaker in the two and three-wheeler segments, today announced the launch of TVS HLX 125 with 5-gears in Tanzania. The new motorcycle offers features that are powerful yet efficient. It has best-in-class durability, requires minimal maintenance, has a superior engine, provides excellent mileage and performs across terrains.

Enhanced features in this variant include battery-saving headlamps for improved visibility, a convenient flat footrest, durable tubeless tyres with 18-inch alloy rear wheel and an increased wheelbase for comfortable maneuverability and better stability. Moreover, the vehicle warranty gets extended to 50,000 KM/ 18 months for this variant in Tanzania. The TVS HLX 125 with 5-gears comes with new graphics and a choice of three colours – black, red and blue - with stylish black-themed alloy wheels and rim tape.

Introducing the all-new TVS HLX 125 with 5-gears, Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company , said,“TVS HLX has been a strong performer, consistently catering to evolving mobility needs. Its solid engineering, ergonomics, design and performance has made it the first preference of 3.5 million customers in 50 countries. We are confident that TVS HLX 125 5-gear will elevate the riding experience of our valued customers and set a benchmark in performance, safety and reliability.”

Mr. Vijay Gidomool, Group CEO, Car & General, Tanzania, said,“TVS HLX has always been the most trusted commuting partner, fulfilling the daily mobility needs of customers, for over a decade. With the all-new TVS HLX 125 5-gear motorcycle we strengthen our commitment to enhancing customer experience. TVSM's engineering & innovation and our service, delivery and spares network have always had the blessings of customers and it is a responsibility that we take seriously. We are confident that this new product and our established systems will set a new standard in Africa's mobility space.”

TVS Motor products are already sold in over 80 countries spanning the geographies of Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. Among them, the TVS HLX has transformed thousands of lives in both rural and urban regions across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and LATAM.

