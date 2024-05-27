After A Momentous 2023, Headlined By A 19% Increase In ARR, Percona Extends Track Record Of Success Well Into The New Ye...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Percona , a leader in enterprise-grade, open source database software, support, and services, has entered 2024 fresh off a year marked by sustained customer growth, multiple prestigious award wins, and innovative product enhancements. The company's impressive 2023 has further solidified its standing as a go-to provider of open source database solutions and support services.

Reaffirming its position as a global industry leader, Percona has secured its place as a bronze sponsor at this year's AWS Summit Dubai , to be held at the Dubai World Trade Center on May 29th, 2024. To that end, Percona has strengthened its presence in the region with a dedicated sales team, supporting both existing customers and potential new clients. Interested attendees can visit the Percona team at booth B12.

Having predicted the database market to clear $100 billion in 2023, Gartner forecasts the market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% through 2027 and reach $203.6 billion. This underscores the sustained demand for sophisticated database management expertise to ensure optimal performance, security, and reliability. Uniquely qualified to address these needs, Percona has capitalized on the expanding opportunity, realizing a 19% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

Customer-Led Growth

Fueled by ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to customer success, Percona has continued to broaden its customer base - with both new customer acquisitions and expanded relationships with existing customers contributing to its fully organic growth.

One notable example, EveryMatrix , a prominent iGaming software provider, has benefited from Percona's managed services expertise, optimizing their database management for MySQL, MariaDB, and PostgreSQL. This collaboration has resulted in enhanced database performance, resilience, and security, empowering EveryMatrix to focus on innovation and customer satisfaction within the highly competitive online gaming industry.

Similarly, PagerDuty relies on Percona's support for MySQL, ensuring reliable and high-performance database instances critical to PagerDuty's operations. Percona's proactive assistance, including end-of-life support for MySQL 5.7 and migration planning, underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional support and expertise to its clientele.

2023 also saw some of the world's most recognizable brands signing on with Percona or expanding the scope of their engagement. Percona began supporting companies such as Netflix and the United States Geological Survey. The company expanded its scope further by partnering with Merchant Warrior, Otto Office, and Kontron, among others.

Awards and Recognition

Percona's track record as a leader in the open source database community yielded several prestigious awards and acknowledgments in 2023.

Most recently, the company secured the title of "Best DevOps for DataOps/Database Solution" at the Devops Dozen awards, illustrating its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern DevOps practices. Additionally, Percona's innovative products have been featured among the trend-setting products in data and information management for 2024 by DBTA (Database Trends and Applications), further validating its position as an industry trailblazer.

Moreover, Percona thought leaders like CEO Ann Schlemmer and Technology Evangelist Dave Stokes have garnered attention in publications such as Forbes , Computer Weekly , InfoWorld , The New Stack , The Register , and more. In these thought pieces Percona's leaders have spearheaded discussions on data and open source, shaping the discourse around emerging trends and best practices.

Innovations and Enhancements

Percona continued to push the boundaries of database innovation with the recent Beta release of Percona Everest , an open source cloud-native database platform. Percona Everest is the first open source solution that combines multi-cloud and multi-database capabilities in one platform. With an intuitive user interface (UI) and command-line interface (CLI), Percona Everest offers advanced database provisioning and management features at no cost while providing control over infrastructure expenses, eliminating vendor lock-in.

Percona Everest allows users to enjoy flexible features such as provisioning, scalability, performance optimization, and high availability with full automation. By integrating with Kubernetes Operators, Percona Everest empowers users to run databases anywhere, liberating them from the constraints of public cloud platforms.

In addition to the Beta release of Percona Everest, Percona introduced numerous enhancements and updates to its product lineup over the course of 2023, including:



A complete post-EOL support program for MySQL 5.7 , which allows participating customers to continue to operate on a fully supported Percona Server for MySQL 5.7 until upgrading to later major versions becomes more convenient. Within this program, Percona continues to release the CVE-patched versions of MySQL 5.7 to participating customers. Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) introduced MongoDB backup monitoring capabilities, which provide users with a streamlined backup and restore process and improved inventory management.

Primed for Growth

Looking ahead, Percona is poised for continued expansion. The company remains steadfast in its mission to make enterprise databases run better through a unique blend of expertise and open source software.

"As we reflect on our recent achievements and the strides we've made in 2023, it's clear that all the attributes customers value in a vendor – dedication to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and fostering meaningful relationships – are moving Percona in the right direction," said Ann Schlemmer, CEO of Percona. "We are proud of each milestone we've reached and the incredible team that has gotten us here, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to driving progress."

Percona will continue to reaffirm its leadership position within the open source database community by participating in a variety of other key industry events throughout 2024, including KubeCon North America and Open Source Summit North America. At these events, and many others, Percona will continue to expand its impact on the open source database community.

