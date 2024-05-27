Barbados Suspends Importation Of Cattle From US

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Fabian Belgrave

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – The importation of cattle from the United States of America has been suspended, effective immediately.

Ministry of agriculture, food, and nutritional security's chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Mark Trotman, has implemented a ban on cattle, due to the outbreak commonly referred to as bird flu.

“Due to the emerging nature of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in animals other than poultry, especially in dairy cattle, a temporary restriction has been placed on the importation of all live cattle from the USA,” said Dr Trotman.

The restriction applies only to live cattle, not cattle meat or other livestock or livestock products.

Dr Trotman added that“this may change as more information comes to light or as the outbreak progresses.”

The Veterinary Services will continue to monitor the developing situation of this disease and issue updates to the public as necessary.

