Australia, Brazil, Turkey & Malaysia Show Next Era For Plant-Based Omegas Is Underway

Ahiflower® Oil Demand Rising Rapidly, Gains New Regulatory Approvals Worldwide

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading the plant-based, non-GMO omega-3 revolution, refined Buglossoides arvensis seed oil (tradename: Ahiflower® ) has had over 100 human and animal supplement brand launches primarily in North America, Europe, and the UK after gaining regulatory approvals in 2015-2017. Since then, the conventional marine omega-3 EPA/DHA industry has been impacted by supply chain challenges rooted in rising ocean temperatures, lower omega-3 content in forage fish (anchovies, sardines, menhaden), and far higher global demand for omega-3 feedstocks in aquaculture. Industry experts and researchers alike predict that these trends are not going away soon and far higher delivered costs (up to 500% basis 2020-2021 levels) for marine EPA/DHA ingredient oils should be planned for.Consumer brands like Clean Machine, Greens First, Wileys Finest, Nouri, Bold Botanica, Bond, JimmyJoy, Purina, Wagwell, Regenerative Omegas, Pavo and Zinzino have all anchored plant-based omega-3 offerings with Ahiflower oil's unique fatty acid blend. Some are combining Ahiflower oil with algal DHA for broader-spectrum appeal, leveraging established science showing Ahiflower significantly boosts omega-3 EPA status. USA mass market brand launches in 2024 from Olly and MegaFood (Pharmavite) will amplify consumer and influencer awareness, along with Tractor Supply's recent adoption of Purina's OmegaMatch® Ahiflower equine oil. Annualized Ahiflower oil demand exceeds 200 mt and is growing rapidly.While each brand's messaging is different - highlighting Ahiflower's plant-based, highest omega-3-6-9, traceability, and regenerative farming values - they are all showing that consumers are willing and eager to experience omega-3 wellness benefits for themselves and their companion animals while avoiding wild-harvested marine eco-sustainability impacts. Ahiflower oil's recent literature review recognition by the University of Southampton's Dr Ella Baker (1) as a sustainable alternative to omega-3 EPA/DHA sources is bearing out in real time.Outside these regions, Ahiflower oil has recently cleared regulatory approvals in key international jurisdictions including in Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Malaysia-led by distribution partners Phytolove, Ayalla, Phytonet, and NexusWise respectively. Supplement brands in these territories are taking advantage of emerging science showing that Ahiflower oil matches pure marine DHA in forming and replacing DHA in key tissues like the brain and liver. (2) CEO Andrew Hebard observed,“With so many climate-change and competing aquaculture industry pressures affecting marine EPA/DHA supply costs and reliability, Natures Crops International 's overseas distribution partners are helping consumer-facing brand partners future-proof their omega-3 supply chains with no downsides in omega-3 wellness outcomes.” A transformational era for plant-based omegas is clearly underway.For more information about Natures Crops International and Ahiflower, visit & .About Natures Crops InternationalA manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food, personal care and animal nutrition products, Natures Crops International (NCI) produces oils from the highest quality crops, produced by growers who follow strict management protocols for sustainability and identity preservation. NCI ensures the crops produced are grown, processed, packaged, and delivered in a safe, sustainable, traceable, and cost-competitive manner. The company has operations in Prince Edward Island, Canada and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in North Carolina. For more information, please write to ....1 Baker EJ (2023) Alternative sources of bio-active omega-3 fatty acids: what are the options? Curr Opin Clin Nutr Metab Care 2023, 27. DOI:10.1097/MCO.00000000000010062 Metherel A (2024) Blood and tissue docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, 22:6n-3) turnover rates from Ahiflower® oil are not different than from DHA ethyl ester oil in a diet switch mouse model. BBA - Molecular and Cell Biology of Lipids 1869, 159422. DOI: 1016/j.2023.159422

