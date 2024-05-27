Ukrainian Sappers Neutralize Almost 4,000 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Transport Service found and neutralized 3,948 explosive objects.

The State Special Transport Service said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"The area of 2,826.61 hectares has been demined (inspected). Most of the explosive items were neutralized in the Kherson region – 1,739," the statement said.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Special Transport Service have found and neutralized 161,915 explosive objects.

“The area of 98,636.41 hectares has been demined (inspected): 25.45 hectares of water areas, 895.78 km of roads, 2,564.93 km of railroad tracks, 489.45 km of power lines, 56.96 km of gas pipelines, and 363.39 ha of residential area territories,” the statement said.