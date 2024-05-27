Kyiv Ball To Be Held In Capital For Graduates And War-Affected People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv Ball charity event for graduates, young people and children affected by the war will take place in the columned hall of the Kyiv City State Administration on 31 May.

This was announced by the event organisers at a press conference at Ukrinform.

"We have combined charity, honesty, decency and humanity to give a real holiday to our youth, graduates and children whose families suffered during the war. This solemn event will be held in honour of Kyiv Day, and we hope that it will become an annual cultural hallmark of our capital and country," said Anna Korshunova, president of the White Bird NGO.

Public figure and philanthropist Olha Selikh noted that the event will bring together talented young people, diplomats, philanthropists, public figures and artists, and scientists from Ukraine and the world.

"Such events are the most powerful weapon in our hands that can overcome any aggression and war. After all, it is the development of culture, science, fostering moral and ethical values, the desire to give love and kindness that will preserve humanity," she said.

The Kyiv Ball will be opened by the prima ballerina of the National Opera, People's Artist of Ukraine Khrystyna Shyshpor.

"It is a great honour for me. These are terrible times, but children should grow up in beauty, and no one has the right to take away their childhood and youth. It will be a very beautiful and good event. Children will be surrounded by music, beauty and enjoy their prom," said Shishpor.

Lilia Oliynyk, director of the NGO Living in Harmony, noted that each graduate at the Kyiv Ball will receive a dress from the organisers.

"Every girl, let alone a graduate, dreams of a ball like this, where she will be a queen, a beauty, wearing luxurious dresses that every graduate will receive. I would like this ball to start a tradition where our graduates will be greeted in this way, and the best partners and companies will join this event to give them this inspiration," said Oliynyk.

The organisers of the event have prepared an extensive cultural programme, including performances by artistic groups and solo artists. The event will be held with the support of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As reported, the last bell for Kyiv schoolchildren in this academic year will ring on 31 May.

