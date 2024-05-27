Minister Fedorov: 5G Technology Being Tested In Ukraine For The First Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The fifth-generation mobile technology, 5G, has been launched in Ukraine in test mode.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In Ukraine, for the first time in test mode, 5G has been launched. Promprylad Innovation Center in Ivano-Frankivsk, Vodafone Office in Kyiv, and Nokia Office in Helsinki arranged a call using 5G and checked the connection quality. Everything works,” Fedorov wrote.

The Ukrainian official mentioned that 5G is now used in more than 90 countries.

“In particular, the European Union is planning to cover all cities and main roads with 5G before 2025. We need to develop innovations and catch up with the world, even despite the full-scale war,” Fedorov added.

He thanked Vodafone and Nokia for an important step towards the implementation of 5G. Fedorov expressed hope that they would soon be able to scale up the technology.

According to Vodafone, the connection was established using the pilot 5G indoor solutions, which had been built by Vodafone and Nokia on the territory of Promprylad Innovation Center in Ivano-Frankivsk and at Vodafone Office in Kyiv.

“These are the first platforms in Ukraine, where 5G became available not only with the help of special demonstration equipment. It was possible to experience a new level of speed and the possibilities of modern technologies using common smartphones and tablets with 5G support,” the company noted.

A reminder that, on November 11, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed an action plan to implement the fifth-generation mobile communication system in Ukraine.

On October 28, 2021, UNIT Innovation Park opened a 5G test communication zone, 5G Lab, in Kyiv.