Hiro & Heroes Foundation Partners With The Cove To Launch 'Ragnarok 20 Heroes NFT' CBT In The Philippines

PHILIPPINES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hiro & Heroes Foundation, (Chief director Kim Sun-lin) proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with international publishing operator The Cove. This collaboration will introduce the innovative Hiro Token (HRT) into the eagerly anticipated mobile MMORPG game, 'Ragnarok 20 Heroes'. The Closed Beta Test (CBT) will commence in the Philippines on May 27, 2024.'Ragnarok 20 Heroes NFT' is a thrilling MMORPG based on the popular Ragnarok IP, developed by Gravity Neocyon. The game immerses players in an epic war within the Ragnarok universe, where titanic battles between gods and titans unfold. Iconic characters such as Loki and Odin engage in fierce clashes, creating a dynamic and captivating gaming experience.Incorporating cutting-edge blockchain technology, "Ragnarok 20 Heroes NFT" rewards players with digital financial assets integrated with Hiro Token. These assets can be seamlessly exchanged through the HIRO platform, enhancing the game's immersive experience with tangible financial rewards.To celebrate the launch of the CBT phase in the Philippines, Hiro & Heroes Foundation and The Cove are offering a range of exciting benefits linked to Hiro Token. Players will have the opportunity to engage in unique in-game activities and earn valuable rewards.With the upcoming commercialisation update, users will gain access to the Hiro NFT Marketplace, where they can collect, sell, or craft a variety of NFT items. This marketplace aims to foster a vibrant community of gamers and collectors, providing endless possibilities for creativity and economic growth within the game.A representative from Hiro Token commented, "We are committed to delivering a unique and enjoyable blockchain experience through the CBT in the Philippines. Our goal is to merge the worlds of gaming and blockchain, offering players both entertainment and financial opportunities."About Hiro & Heroes Foundation:Hiro & Heroes Foundation is a leading organization dedicated to integrating blockchain technology with innovative gaming experiences. The foundation strives to create a seamless fusion of digital assets and interactive entertainment.About The Cove:The Cove is a leading global publishing operator known for bringing high-quality gaming experiences to international audiences. Committed to innovation and excellence, The Cove partners with developers and platforms to deliver engaging and immersive games worldwide.

