Presenting Swami Brahmananda David Nowe At The Spiritual Awakenings International Online Conference 2024

Brahmananda David Nowe promotes the universal message, "See God in everyone."

The Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2024 live, online via Zoom, Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9

Learn about The Great Awakening and Yoga practices for unfolding Kundalini

- President of Spiritual Awakenings International, Dr. Yvonne Kason CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swami Brahmananda, born David Donald Nowe in 1950 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, will share highlights of his lifetime of spiritual wisdom at the Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2024 . In his hour-long presentation broadcast live from India on Zoom, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time, he will describe his experience of receiving Shaktipat from Swami Muktananda, the transmission of high spiritual energy from a guru to his disciple. He will also share his practices for unfolding Kundalini energy, and discuss yogic understanding of Shaktipat, the subtle body, the chakras, and psychological purifications that can occur spontaneously after a Kundalini spiritual awakening.David Nowe met Swami Muktananda and received Shaktipat initiation in August 1975. He practiced yoga with Muktananda in his ashrams for the next eight years. In 1981, Muktananda, credited with creating a“meditation revolution,” instructed Brahmananda to establish an Ashram in California, which became the Siddha Meditation Center Los Angeles. Muktananda then appointed Brahmananda as the National Coordinator of SYDA Centers and Ashrams in the USA, including 35 Ashrams and 350 Meditation Centers.Swami Brahmananda was active in Interfaith ministries in the USA and has traveled to more than 75 countries. In 1995, he founded the God Realization Ministry, which taught the principles of Siddha Yoga in more than 200 Christian Churches in the USA. From 2015 to 2019, he was the Spiritual Director of Simple Peace Retreats in Assisi, Italy, and taught weekly silent meditation retreats. The Retreat Center was named“A Top Ten Retreat Center” worldwide by CNN, Newsweek, Travel and Leisure Magazine, and many more.Brahmananda David Nowe is a graduate of Columbia University in New York City. He has also studied at Universities in France, Lebanon, and Japan. Brahmananda promotes the universal message,“See God in Everyone.” He now resides in India, where he teaches yoga and has conducted Shaktipat intensive retreats for the last 4 years.The Spiritual Awakenings International Conference (SAI) 2024 will be held online, and live via Zoom on Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9. It will feature 40 outstanding international speakers from 14 countries . The theme is“Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness.” Presentations will include all types of Spiritually Transformative Experiences (STEs): Mystical Experiences, Near-Death Experiences, Kundalini Awakenings, After-Death Communications, End-of-Life Experiences, Shared Crossings, and more. Spiritual Awakenings International is multi-faith and non-aligned, with featured speakers from diverse spiritual traditions.According to the President of Spiritual Awakenings International, Dr. Yvonne Kason,“This entire event, with 40 outstanding international speakers from 14 countries, is completely free to the public. Thanks to generous donations from those who are able and willing to contribute, this annual online live event remains free and accessible for all .”Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2024Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9, 2024, Online and Free to the Public40 Outstanding International Speakers from 14 CountriesPanels in English and en EspañolRegister FREE at

