Board Member Kemi Adewole Is First In Nigeria Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kemi Adewole

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Olufolakemi Adewole of Lagos, Nigeria. She is the first in Nigeria to earn this global distinction.Kemi is a board member and committee chair with over two decades of board-level experience focusing on a balance of shareholder returns with purpose and sustainability. She presently serves as an independent director and chair of the board governance and nominations committee for FBNQuest Trustees Ltd, as a non-executive director and chair of the board finance and investment committee for Pilot Securities Ltd, and as an advisory board member for MoneyCounsellors. She previously served as a board member for Royal Trips Travel and Tours. During her executive career, Kemi served as Country head, Security services, Investor and Issuer services, for Citi in Nigeria and head of the Global Custody business for First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. Kemi is a graduate of the Harvard Women on Boards program and the Advanced Company Direction program from the Institute of Directors. She earned her MBA from the University of Lagos and her BSc in business administration from the University of Benin.“It was a pleasure to work with Kemi in our guided study cohort with members of WomenExecs on Boards," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brought a resolute and thoughtful approach to our discussions, and as an experienced and successful board member and executive, she will, no doubt, bring such strengths to current and future board roles."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“Thank you to the DCRO Institute for this excellent programme on risk governance for board members,” said Mrs. Adewole. This program has deepened my understanding of risk and changed my approach to board-level risk governance. The boards I serve on will definitely benefit from this new knowledge,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

About the Board Members' Course on Risk®