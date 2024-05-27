(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS

WASHINGTON, USA – While African countries have little to do with what's causing the climate crisis, they are feeling the brunt of the extreme weather patterns and left footing a climate-mitigation bill they can't afford.

Michael Olabisi is an assistant professor at Michigan State University and studies sustainable development in low-income countries. In this podcast , Olabisi says climate change is a global challenge and it's high time the world's advanced economies start treating it as such.

Read Paying Africa's Climate Bill in Finance and Development Magazine

The post Thinking globally to pay Africa's climate bill appeared first on Caribbean News Global .