Thinking Globally To Pay Africa’S Climate Bill

WASHINGTON, USA – While African countries have little to do with what's causing the climate crisis, they are feeling the brunt of the extreme weather patterns and left footing a climate-mitigation bill they can't afford.
Michael Olabisi is an assistant professor at Michigan State University and studies sustainable development in low-income countries. In this podcast , Olabisi says climate change is a global challenge and it's high time the world's advanced economies start treating it as such.
Read Paying Africa's Climate Bill in Finance and Development Magazine
