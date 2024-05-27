Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA -- The Israeli occupation forces repeated attacks on the Kuwait Speciality Hospital in Rafah, one of a few places offering medical care for over 1.2 million people in the southern Gaza Strip city, have forced it to shut down.

KUWAIT -- European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers had an informal exchange with the Foreign Ministers of the Arab Quint: Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and UAE, as well as the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad AbulGheit in Brussels.

ALGIERS -- The 36th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) called for a swift action to end the Israeli occupation's massacres against Palestinian people.

KUWAIT -- President of Austria awarded the "Grobes Goldenes Ehrenzeichen" Decoration with the Golden Star to Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

KUCHING -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stressed that press freedom is an essential key to mature democracy. (end) mb