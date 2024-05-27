Israel's Bombing Of Rafah Camp Is Appalling, Irish PM Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, May 27 (Petra) - Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Monday that Israel's bombing of a Palestinian refugee camp in Rafah is "appalling" and raises serious questions about international law."Overnight we saw Israel attack a refugee shelter, a place where parents were told to flee with their children to keep them safe, and they bombed it," Harris was quoted as saying by the Irish newspaper The Journal."What we are seeing is appalling, absolutely unimaginable," he said, adding, "We are witnessing the international community being ignored and the international courts being ignored."By officially recognizing the State of Palestine along with Norway and Spain, Ireland is trying to "create some momentum and keep hopes for a two-state solution alive," while others are trying to "bomb those hopes into oblivion," the Irish prime minister said.