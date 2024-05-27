UN Human Rights Commissioner Calls On Israel To Abide By ICJ Order, Halt Its Operations In Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 27 (Petra) -- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called on Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah governorate, in accordance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order.According to a UN statement, Türk expressed horror at the further loss of civilian life in Gaza after Israeli aircraft bombed a camp for displaced persons in the occupied city of Rafah on Sunday.On May 24, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to cease its attack and any further action in Rafah governorate."The images from the camp are appalling and do not indicate any clear change in the methods and means of warfare used by Israel that have already led to the death of many civilians," Türk said, adding that "Sunday's strike confirms once again that there is no safe place in Gaza."