Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah Kill 7 Palestinians

Gaza, May 27 (Petra) -- Seven Palestinians were martyred and others were injured when Israeli occupation planes bombed a house in Araiba area, north of Rafah city, south of Gaza Strip.The occupation forces also fired artillery shells north of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the center of Gaza Strip

