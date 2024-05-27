               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah Kill 7 Palestinians


5/27/2024 7:32:42 PM

Gaza, May 27 (Petra) -- Seven Palestinians were martyred and others were injured when Israeli occupation planes bombed a house in Araiba area, north of Rafah city, south of Gaza Strip.
The occupation forces also fired artillery shells north of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the center of Gaza Strip

Jordan News Agency

