FM Meets European Counterparts In Brussels

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, May 27 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met on Monday with a number of his European counterparts on the sidelines of his participation in a number of meetings with the European Union Foreign Affairs Council on Palestine and the situation in the Middle East, as well as the 8th Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.During the meetings, Safadi stressed the importance of crystallizing a real and effective position that stops the barbaric Israeli aggression on Gaza, stops the use of starvation as a weapon against the Palestinians, and puts the region on a clear path towards resolving the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, the only way to achieve security, stability and peace in the region.Safadi warned that the extremist Israeli government continues its aggression against Gaza in blatant defiance of international law, international humanitarian law, and the entire world.He emphasized that these unilateral, illegal and illegitimate Israeli measures and aggression do not only kill Palestinians but also all chances of achieving peace in the region.The foreign minister expressed appreciation for the clear positive change in European attitudes towards the aggression on Gaza and the need for effective action to resolve the conflict in the region.Safadi also reiterated the Kingdom's condemnation of the barbaric attack on displaced Palestinians yesterday in tents that Israel had declared safe zones, in which more than 40 Gazans were killed.Safadi's meetings with his European counterparts also addressed the Syrian refugee crisis and efforts to provide the necessary international support for refugees and host countries to provide decent livelihoods for refugees.Safadi underlined the importance of continuing to provide them with the necessary support until the refugee crisis is resolved and conditions are created for their voluntary and safe return to their homeland.The meetings included German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sigourney, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, and High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.