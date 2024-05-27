Civilian Wounded As Russian Army Attacks Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with kamikaze drones and artillery today, wounding one civilian.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"There were almost twenty strikes on the Nikopol district today, mostly with kamikaze drones. However, there were also several artillery attacks. The aggressor targeted Nikopol, the Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk, Marhanets communities," the statement said.

According to Lysak, a 56-year-old man with a shrapnel wound was hospitalized in serious condition.

As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding burned down, and a nearby residential building was damaged. In total, four private houses and a two-story apartment block, an outbuilding, a garage, a car, an infrastructure facility, a hotel, and a private enterprise were damaged. Power equipment and power lines were also hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district 10 times yesterday, injuring a woman.