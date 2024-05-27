Nearly 80 Attacks On Front Lines Today, Fierce Fighting Ongoing In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearly 80 attacks have occurred on the front lines since the beginning of the day, with intense fighting ongoing in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 19:00 on Monday, May 27.

"Ukrainian troops continue to conduct a defensive operation. The total number of enemy attacks along the entire frontline since the beginning of the day has approached 80. The Pokrovsk sector remains the area of fierce fighting," the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv sector, there have been 10 combat engagements, some of which have been going on for a long time.

The Russian military is conducting air strikes in the northern Kharkiv region using guided aerial bombs. Today the enemy has already conducted at least 25 strikes with guided aerial bombs. In particular, two such bombs were used to attack Kharkiv itself.

"The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the day amount to 137 men killed or wounded and 18 units of weapons and military equipment," the General Staff noted.

It is also reported that one enemy tank, four units of vehicles and special equipment were destroyed, two armored fighting vehicles, two cars, and four artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops tried to break through Ukrainian defenses nine times but suffered significant losses - about ten Russian soldiers were killed and fifty more were wounded. Among the destroyed weapons of the Russian army was a modern EW station Serp-VS5. Two enemy cannons were damaged.

In the Siversk sector, the number of Russian assaults increased to six, and in the Kramatorsk sector - to eight. The Russian army continues to increase pressure on Chasiv Yar and its surroundings.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops have repelled 21 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day. "It is not easy for Ukrainian defenders, but the situation is under control," the General Staff added.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army continues attacks using aircraft and anti-aircraft guns. Nine enemy assaults were repelled near the settlements of Staromaiorske and Urozhaine. The Russians also launched air strikes against these villages.

In the Dnipro River sector, five combat engagements have already taken place at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

According to the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly in other areas.

"Our grouping of troops has defined and carried out tasks aimed at strengthening the stability of the defense. Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy and inflict as many losses on them as possible," the General Staff emphasized.

