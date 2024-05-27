Germany To Allocate Additional EUR 60M For Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine - Baerbock

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced at a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday that Germany plans to allocate another 60 million euros for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, DW reported this with reference to dpa.

Baerbock said the additional humanitarian aid would be provided to residents of Ukraine's eastern regions, where the most basic necessities are often lacking.

The minister emphasized that the German government is working with international partners to deliver humanitarian aid to the eastern regions of Ukraine.

Zelensky,talk initiative to find additional Patriot systems for Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, since Russia's full-scale invasion, Germany has handed over more than 1,400 tonnes of equipment and materials to Ukrainian power engineers to restore the power system.

Germany is the largest donor to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, with a contribution of 225 million euros.