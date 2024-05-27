Zelensky Meets With Spanish Parliamentarians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Madrid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of the Cortes Generales Francina Armengol and President of the Senate of the Cortes Generales Pedro Rollán, as well as with the heads of the Spanish parliamentary factions.

According to the Ukrainian president's press service , the meeting was attended by representatives of all parties of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate.

Zelensky noted the support for Ukraine by the Spanish Parliament during Russia's full-scale aggression.

All factions supported further comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and expressed full support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the meeting, they discussed the development of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Special attention was paid to the Global Peace Summit, and the importance of the broadest possible attendance of countries from all continents, including Latin America.

Zelensky invited Spanish parliamentarians to visit Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 27, the President of Ukraine arrived in Spain for a visit. He and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office