Umerov Calls On Neighboring Countries To Close Skies Over Western Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In an online address to the participants of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly session, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called on neighboring countries to close the sky over the western regions of Ukraine from their territory.

According to Ukrinform, the Defense Ministry said this in a post on Facebook.

“Russia is trying to destroy everything it cannot capture. They continue to kill and terrorize the civilian population, innocent people. To stop this, I called on our partners to allow Ukraine to use western weapons at a greater distance,” Umervo said.

He stressed that Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities pose a threat to neighbors as well.

“Therefore, I appealed to the neighboring NATO member countries, which cannot provide us with their air defense systems, to close the sky over our western regions from their territory,” Umerov said.

The minister thanked all partners for their steadfast support of Ukraine.

As reported, the idea of closing the sky over Western Ukraine has been discussed by experts in Germany for several months. Chancellor Olaf Scholz made it clear that he considers this unacceptable.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook