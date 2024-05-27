Occupiers Creating Mobile Gas Stations In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are creating mobile gas stations not far from populated areas in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Atesh partisan movement announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The agents record all the movements of the occupiers through the streets of Sevastopol to their destination and transfer the coordinates to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The creation of mobile gas stations near populated areas is also monitored amid the successful work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the occupiers' refineries and the destruction of their 'state-of-the-art' air defense systems that are unable to protect those refineries," the report said.

In late March, a fire broke out at an oil terminal near Simferopol. Earlier in Feodosia, a drone attack damaged an oil terminal, the road surface on the Tavrida highway, seven houses and six cars.