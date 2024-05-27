Family With Seven Children Evacuated From Temporarily Occupied Part Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A large family with seven children has been evacuated from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to the Ukrainian government-controlled territory.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Save Ukraine has managed to evacuate a large family with seven children to the government-controlled territory. These are two girls and five boys," Prokudin informed.
According to the regional governor, the rescue operation was difficult, but thanks to the efforts of volunteers, the family is now safe under the supervision of doctors and psychologists.
Prokudin added that 101 children had been returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to Ukraine-controlled territory this year.
As Ukrinform reported, six more children aged 1 to 9 years old and their families were returned to Ukraine-controlled territory from Russian occupation.
