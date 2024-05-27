King Of Jordan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, has sent a letter ofcongratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on theoccasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdomof Jordan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and the greatpeople of Azerbaijan, our sincere congratulations on theIndependence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I avail myself of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency goodhealth and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijancontinued progress and prosperity.
Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein
King of Jordan
