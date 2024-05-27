President: Azerbaijan Always Promoted Legitimate Interests And Concerns Of Small Island Developing States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Azerbaijan has always been in solidarity with the Small IslandDeveloping States (SIDS) and promoted their legitimate interestsand concerns."

According to Azernews , the President ofAzerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said in his address to the participantsof the 4th International Conference on Small Island DevelopingStates“Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity” held inAntigua and Barbuda.

"During the 4-year-long Azerbaijani Chairmanship to theNon-Aligned Movement (NAM), we spared no effort to advance theMovement's agenda.

Leading the NAM gave Azerbaijan an opportunity to betterunderstand the needs and concerns of all its Member States,including SIDS," the head of state noted.