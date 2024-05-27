Brussels Conf. Reiterates Need For A Political Process In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- The 8th edition of the Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region', concluded Monday evening by reiterating the need for a political process in Syria in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254.
An EU statement said the meeting also underlined the necessity to mobilize vital financial support to address the most pressing needs of Syrians people and their host communities.
The EU pledged 2.12 billion euro (USD 2.28 billion) for 2024 and 2025.
This assistance will support both Syrians inside Syria and those in neighboring countries, as well as their host communities in Tأ1⁄4rkiye, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.
The Ministerial meeting brought together delegates from EU Member States, Syria's neighboring countries, other partner countries and donors, and international organizations, including the UN, it noted. (end)
mb
MENAFN27052024000071011013ID1108263066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.