Brussels Conf. Reiterates Need For A Political Process In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- The 8th edition of the Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region', concluded Monday evening by reiterating the need for a political process in Syria in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254.

An EU statement said the meeting also underlined the necessity to mobilize vital financial support to address the most pressing needs of Syrians people and their host communities.

The EU pledged 2.12 billion euro (USD 2.28 billion) for 2024 and 2025.

This assistance will support both Syrians inside Syria and those in neighboring countries, as well as their host communities in Tأ1⁄4rkiye, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.

The Ministerial meeting brought together delegates from EU Member States, Syria's neighboring countries, other partner countries and donors, and international organizations, including the UN, it noted. (end)

mb







MENAFN27052024000071011013ID1108263066