EU, Arab Fms Discuss Grave Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers had an informal exchange with the Foreign Ministers of the Arab Quint: Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and UAE, as well as the Arab League Secretary General Ahamd AbulGheit in Brussels Monday.

Their discussion focused on finding a political solution to the conflict, and increasing humanitarian support for the people in Gaza, said an EU statement.

The Arab Ministers presented their vision for a peace process and discussed with their EU counterparts about how to reinforce cooperation, with a view to finding a political solution to the conflict.

One of the suggestions that emerged from the discussion, was to consider the possibility of an international conference on how to implement the two-state solution, which could prepare the ground for an international peace conference, it noted.

The two sides agreed that currently the most pressing issue, beyond the suffering of people in Gaza, was to support the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, as well as increasing humanitarian support.

In order to help with the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the EU will explore options for the reactivation of its Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah), in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, and the Israeli and Egyptian authorities.

EU ministers concurred on three specific points related to recent developments:

EU reiterates its demand on Israel to implement the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice concerning the halting of military operations in Rafah and allowing the access of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Israel should stop blocking the funding that allow the functioning and survival of the Palestinian Authority

UNRWA should not be declared a terrorist organisation and consequently prevented from working in Gaza and the Palestinian territories

Lastly, EU ministers also agreed to work on a meeting of EU-Israel Association Council to discuss the situation in Gaza, respect of human rights, and the ruling of the ICJ.

Separately, EU Foreign Ministers also discussed relations with Russia, Ukraine war and developments in Georgia.

Further, they decided today to not extend the European Union military partnership mission in Niger beyond 30 June 2024, in view of the grave current political situation in the country. (end)

