Israeli Aggression Puts Kuwaiti Speciality Hospital In Rafah Out Of Service

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 27 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces repeated attacks on the Kuwait Speciality Hospital in Rafah, one of a few places offering medical care for over 1.2 million people in the southern Gaza Strip city, have forced it to shut down Monday.

"Due to the Israeli occupation forces expansion of their military operation in Rafah and their repeated and deliberate attacks on the hospital and its vicinity, including a the deadly bombardment of its main gate recently in which two of the medics were martyred in addition to the injury of five others in a previous attack, we announce that the Kuwait Speciality Hospital in Rafah is now out of service," Director of the Kuwaiti Hospital Dr. Suhaib Al-Hams said in a statement.

He pointed out that the doctors and other medical workers would move to the field hospital are currently established at Al-Mowasi refugee camp.

In defiance to all international calls and the International Court of Justice demand, the Israeli Occupation forces continue and expanding their ground and air attack on the densely-populated city of Rafah since May 6th.

During their ongoing offensive, the Israeli forces carried out dozens of brutal massacres killing hundreds and injuring thousands of civilians and displaced people in city. (end)

